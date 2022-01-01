Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $98.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,021,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

