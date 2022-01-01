Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

SWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

SWBI stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

