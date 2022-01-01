Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of DRVN opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

