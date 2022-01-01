Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.57.

FRO opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

