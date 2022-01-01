Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster results for third-quarter 2021. Earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26% and 2%, respectively. Despite 24.5% year-over-year growth in the top line, the bottom line fell 7.1% due to steepened materials and transportation inflation as well as heightened supply chain issues. Adjusted operating margin also contracted 310 basis points (bps) year over year. Based on the ongoing business dynamics, Gibraltar reduced its adjusted earnings guidance to $2.95-$3.06 per share. The downside is mainly due to the current cost environment, supply chain disruptions, incremental costs along with potential labor and productivity impacts associated with future COVID mandates.”

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

