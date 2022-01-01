Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) to Buy

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth $237,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

