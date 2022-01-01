Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at about $18,251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

