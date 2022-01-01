Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

