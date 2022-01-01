Zogenix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 10,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,302% compared to the average volume of 731 call options.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period.

ZGNX stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621.

