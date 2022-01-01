Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

ZVO stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Zovio has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.