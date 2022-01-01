Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.40 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

