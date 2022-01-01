Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,490,145.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

