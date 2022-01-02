$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 459,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,368. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

