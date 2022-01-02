$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 275,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ABM Industries by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

