$10.64 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $10.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.44 billion and the highest is $10.93 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.81 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

