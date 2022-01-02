11,428 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

HOMB opened at $24.35 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

