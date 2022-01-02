$119.77 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post $119.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $450.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.