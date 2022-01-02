11,950 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

