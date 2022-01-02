130,127 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter worth $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter worth $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 148.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of CIXX opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.