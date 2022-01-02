$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $147.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $528.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.00. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

