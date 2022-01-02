$167.83 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report sales of $167.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the highest is $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $665.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

