$17.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.26 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $65.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.49 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.09. Boeing has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.