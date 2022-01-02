$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.35 billion and the lowest is $18.29 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,315,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. Intel has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

