1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

DIBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 157,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,062. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,839,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

