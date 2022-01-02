$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NWL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 1,700,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

