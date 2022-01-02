2,065 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $59,823,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $126.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.