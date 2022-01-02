25,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.