$26.02 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to report sales of $26.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.25 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TCBX stock remained flat at $$25.98 during trading on Thursday. 25,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

