3,314 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $227.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day moving average of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

