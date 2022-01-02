3,644 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $169.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

