$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $381.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $383.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GOLF. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 101,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,537. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.