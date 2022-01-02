435 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $678.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $711.97 and its 200 day moving average is $635.37. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $376.40 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

