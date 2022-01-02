4,456 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $70.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

