4,608 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $171.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

