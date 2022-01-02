$49.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report sales of $49.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

