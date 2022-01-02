4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $998,004.13 and $51,170.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005221 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

