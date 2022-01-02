71,875 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $274,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

