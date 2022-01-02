$83.32 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $83.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.23 million to $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 720,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,360. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

