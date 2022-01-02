$92.79 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report sales of $92.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $372.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

