$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $490,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

