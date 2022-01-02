$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.42 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $403.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

