ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 375,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 498.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

