Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $49,101.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

