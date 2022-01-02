ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 2,551,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,014. The stock has a market cap of $276.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

