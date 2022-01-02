Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,652 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $45,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 54,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 206,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.