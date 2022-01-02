Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39.

