Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $42,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $173.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

