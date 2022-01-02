Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $47.38 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $47,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

