Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $56.67 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

