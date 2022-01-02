Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $41,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ opened at $53.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.